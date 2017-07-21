FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor reports Q3 total revenues of 118.4 mln pounds
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor reports Q3 total revenues of 118.4 mln pounds

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Q3 total revenues of 118.4 million stg versus 104.7 million stg year ago

* Q3 subscriptions revenues of 67.7 million stg versus 54.9 million stg year ago

* Since reporting interim results in may M trading continued in line with board's expectations as set out in interim results announcement

* Benefit from sharp fall in sterling-US dollar rate post-brexit will largely disappear in final quarter of this financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

