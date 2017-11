Nov 21 (Reuters) - EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC

* ‍DAVID PRITCHARD WILL BE APPOINTED AS ACTING CHAIRMAN AND ACTING CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE FOLLOWING 2018 AGM​

* CHAIRMAN ‍JOHN BOTTS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CO‘S NEXT AGM ON 1 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)