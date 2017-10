Oct 5 (Reuters) - EURONA WIRELESS TELECOM SA:

* SAYS CHANGES REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID FROM BARCELONA

* CHANGE OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE IN LINE WITH STRATEGY AND AFTER ACQUISITION OF COMPANIES BASED IN MADRID, REPRESENTING ABOUT 80 PERCENT OF EURONA'S SALES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2y0Tv8c

