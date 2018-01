Jan 17 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv:

* EURONEXT ACQUIRES INSIDERLOG

* ACQUISITION OF 80% OF AN INNOVATIVE INSIDER LIST MANAGEMENT SOLUTION TO COMPLEMENT EURONEXT‘S CORPORATE SERVICES OFFERING

* CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 5.8 MILLION, PLUS AN EARN-OUT PAYMENT DEPENDING ON FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.

* ‍PLUS AN EARN-OUT PAYMENT DEPENDING ON FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)