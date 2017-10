Sept 20 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* SIMPLIFIED PURCHASE PUBLIC OFFER ON ALPHA MOS SA LAUNCHED BY JOLT CAPITAL AND AMBROSIA INVESTMENTS, WILL OPEN ON SEPT 21 AND WILL CLOSE ON OCT 4 INCLUSIVE

WILL BE OPEN DURING 10 TRADING DAYS AT A PRICE OF EUR 0.45 PER SHARE