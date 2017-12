BRIEF-Euronext Announces Volumes For November

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv:

* NOV 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 8,141 MILLION, UP +11.0% YOY

* ON YTD BASIS, AT END OF NOV. OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EURONEXT DERIVATIVES STANDS AT 551,326 CONTRACTS

* ‍NOV AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS WAS EUR 481 MILLION, DOWN -22.1% YOY

* ‍NOV AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EQUITY INDEX DERIVATIVES REACHED 219,503 CONTRACTS, DOWN -7.0% YOY​

* NOV AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON COMMODITIES DERIVATIVES REACHED 60,089 CONTRACTS

* ‍AVG DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES REACHED 350,175 CONTRACTS IN NOVEMBER 2017, UP +37.0% YOY​

* , IN NOV, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT €8,141 MILLION

* ‍NOV AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON SPOT FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET OF FASTMATCH WAS $17,777 MILLION, UP +3.9% YOY​

* IN NOV, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS WAS €481 MILLION

* IN NOV, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS WAS €481 MILLION

* IN NOV EURONEXT'S ETF OFFERING DECREASED TO 828 LISTINGS