BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for October 2017​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv:

* EURONEXT NV - ‍IN OCTOBER 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,172 MILLION, UP +13.3% COMPARED TO OCTOBER 2016

* ‍IN OCTOBER 2017, OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON DERIVATIVES REACHED 497,684 CONTRACTS, UP +8.6%​

* EURONEXT NV - ‍IN OCTOBER 2017, EURONEXT HAD FOUR LISTINGS ON ITS PARIS THAT ALTOGETHER RAISED EUR 607 MILLION

* EURONEXT NV - ‍AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON SPOT FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET AT $18,030 MILLION, UP +33.0% VERSUS OCTOBER 2016, DOWN -13.6% FROM PREVIOUS MONTH​

* EURONEXT NV - ‍IN OCTOBER 2017 EUR 7.1 BILLION WERE RAISED ON EURONEXT IN CORPORATE BONDS AND EUR 3.8 BILLION OF FOLLOW-ON EQUITY