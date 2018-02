BRIEF-Euronext FY EBITDA Up At 297.8 Million Euros

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv:

* FY INCREASE IN REVENUE TO EUR 532.3 MILLION (+7.2%):

* FY EBITDA EUR 297.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 283.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME, SHARE OF GROUP, AT EUR 241.3M UP 22.5%

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 121M (EUR 1.73 PER SHARE, +21.8%)

* FY EBITDA MARGIN OF ‍​55.9 PERCENT VERSUS 57.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMED 2019 TARGET OF AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 61% TO 63% EXCLUDING CLEARING

* CORE BUSINESS COSTS REDUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN H2 2018

* 2019 FINANCIALS WILL ALSO BENEFIT FROM FULL-YEAR CONTRIBUTION OF FASTMATCH AND OF IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE

* AGILITY FOR GROWTH INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO EUR 55M REVENUE (VERSUS. EUR 70M IN MAY 2016) AT 50% EBITDA MARGIN IN 2019

* CONFIRMED 2019 TARGET OF CORE BUSINESS REVENUE GROWTH AT +2.0% CAGR 2015-2019 AND COST GROSS SAVINGS OF €22M

* FOR NEXT 2 YEARS: WE WILL KEEP A 50% DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO