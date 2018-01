Jan 25 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv:

* ‍ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF LEE HODGKINSON IN APRIL 2018​

* ‍LEE HODGKINSON, HEAD OF MARKETS AND GLOBAL SALES OF EURONEXT AND CEO OF EURONEXT LONDON LTD, HAS DECIDED TO PURSUE A NEW PROFESSIONAL PROJECT​

* ‍HODGKINSON WILL ACTIVELY PARTICIPATE IN TRANSITION PROCESS DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD​

* ‍WILL TAKE ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO ENSURE TRANSITION IS CONDUCTED IN A SMOOTH AND ORDERLY MANNER​