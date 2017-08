BRIEF-Euronext to renew agreement for derivatives clearing with LCH SA

Aug 8 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT TO RENEW AGREEMENT FOR DERIVATIVES CLEARING WITH LCH SA AND BECOME A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER

* 10-YEAR AGREEMENT DELIVERING LONG TERM AND SUSTAINABLE CLEARING INCOME FOR EURONEXT, WITH A REVENUE SHARING MECHANISM

* EURONEXT TO SWAP ITS CURRENT 2.3% STAKE IN LCH GROUP FOR AN 11.1% STAKE IN LCH SA, A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN A LEADING MULTI-ASSET EUROZONE BASED CCP

* CLEARING SERVICES AGREEMENT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED IN Q4 2017

* EURONEXT TERMINATES DERIVATIVES CLEARING AGREEMENT WITH INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE