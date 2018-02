Feb 2 (Reuters) - EUROPACORP SA:

* CONFIRMS AGAIN THAT IT HAS INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH VARIOUS POTENTIAL FINANCIAL AND/OR INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS IN ORDER TO REINFORCE ITS FINANCIAL CAPACITY.

* ALL OF THESE DISCUSSIONS ARE STILL AT A PRELIMINARY STAGE

* WILL INFORM THE MARKET ONCE A PROJECT WILL BE CONCRETE

* SAYS "AT THIS STAGE ANY "ANNOUNCEMENT" CONCERNING THE NAME OF ANY FUTURE PARTNER WHATSOEVER IS NOT AN INFORMATION BUT A SPECULATION. "