BRIEF-Europacorp sold business assets related to French television production activity‍​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - EUROPACORP SA:

* EUROPACORP TELEVISION HAS SOLD BUSINESS ASSETS RELATED TO FRENCH TELEVISION PRODUCTION ACTIVITY‍​

* TRANSFER OF THESE ELEMENTS WILL GO WITH THE TAKE BACK OF ALL THE EMPLOYEES OF THE FRENCH ACTIVITY‍​

* CURRENT CEO OF EUROPACORP TELEVISION, THOMAS ANARGYROS, HAS ACQUIRED THESE BUSINESS ASSETS FOR A PRICE OF €11 MILLION. ‍​

* AS RESULT OF SALE, CO'S OVERHEADS TO DECREASE BY YEARLY AMOUNT COMPRISED BETWEEN €2.5 MILLION AND €3 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2zLsPu0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)