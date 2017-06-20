FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Europcar Groupe Sa

* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

* Europcar says it will issue of a maximum of 14,613,270 new ordinary shares, or about 10 percent of its share capital

* Europcar says it will notably use proceeds for completing targeted acquisitions, including the planned acquisitions of Buchbinder and Goldcar

* Europcar says investment firm Eurazeo, which currently holds 41.43 pct of the group's share capital, has indicated it would by new shares for a total amount of approximately 40 mln euros.

* Europcar says Goldman Sachs International and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking are joint bookrunners for the capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.