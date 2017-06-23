BRIEF-European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi

June 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes

* Gilead Sciences Inc says has also submitted a regulatory application for SOF/VEL/VOX in United States

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Gilead has also submitted a regulatory application for SOF/VEL/VOX in United States

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of August 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: