Feb 1 (Reuters) - Europris Asa:

* TOTAL GROUP REVENUE FOR Q4 2017 WERE NOK 1,629 MILLION, UP 1.5 PER CENT FROM NOK 1,604 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT WAS DOWN 6.8 PER CENT TO NOK 195 MILLION (209 MILLION)

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS NOK 285 MILLION (291 MILLION)