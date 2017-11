Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd

* Euroseas Ltd. reports results for the nine-month period and quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 53.2 percent to $11.1 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.48

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍An average of 14.0 vessels were owned and operated during Q3 of 2017 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $8,529 per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: