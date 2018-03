March 5 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* ‍AVERAGE OF 16.3 VESSELS WERE OWNED & OPERATED DURING Q4 EARNING AVERAGE TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT RATE OF $9,083 PER DAY​