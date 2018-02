Feb 20 (Reuters) - Euroz Ltd:

* HY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ $13.8 MILLION VERSUS $14 MILLION

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $24.1 MILLION VERSUS $30.5 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 1.75 CENTS PER SHARE