July 28 (Reuters) - EUSKALTEL SA:

* H1 REVENUE 279.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 286.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 21.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 30.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 137.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 139.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS NET INCOME IN H1 2017 IMPACTED BY EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS FOR A TOTAL OF 8.5 MILLION EUROS