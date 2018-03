March 7 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS AND GLOBECAST ARE PARTNERING ON NEW MEDIA PLATFORM OVER THE AMERICAS‍​

* PLATFORM TO ALLOW BROADCASTERS ACROSS AMERICAS TO GAIN ACCESS TO GLOBECAST’S ADVANCED MEDIA MANAGEMENT SOLUTION Source text: bit.ly/2tlzdGx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)