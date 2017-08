BRIEF-Eutelsat FY EBITDA down at EUR 1.13 bln

July 28 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​1.48 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.53 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​1.13 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.16 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​351.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 348.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BACKLOG AT END FY EUR 5.2‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.6 BILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.21 PER SHARE, UP 10 PERCENT

* REVENUE SHOULD BE ROUGHLY STABLE IN 2017-18 AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND SCOPE; EXPECTS TO RETURN TO SLIGHT GROWTH FROM 2018-19

* EBITDA MARGIN AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES EXPECTED TO BE OVER 76 PERCENT FOR 2017-18; THEN EXPECTED OVER 77 PERCENT FROM 2018-19