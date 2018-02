Feb 15 (Reuters) - Event Hospitality And Entertainment Ltd :

* HY TOTAL REVENUES & OTHER INCOME UP 0.7 PERCENT TO A$660.9 MILLION

* DIRECTORS DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 21 CENTS PER SHARE

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX OF $66.9 MILLION, UP 12.7%