Feb 14 (Reuters) - Everbridge Inc:

* EVERBRIDGE ANNOUNCES A RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO ACQUIRE UMS AT NOK 1.37 PER SHARE

* EVERBRIDGE - OFFER VALUES TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS AT ABOUT NOK 268 MILLION (ABOUT USD $33.6 MILLION) ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* EVERBRIDGE INC -‍OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS A 44.8% PREMIUM TO UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS' CLOSING SHARE PRICE ON 13 FEBRUARY 2018​