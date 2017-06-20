FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Evercore Partners renews its $30 mln line of credit

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc-

* Evercore Partners Inc - ‍co's unit renewed its $30.0 million line of credit with pnc bank, national association

* Evercore Partners says as renewed, expiration date set forth in loan agreement and committed line of credit note extended to june 22, 2018 - sec filing

* Evercore Partners Inc - all other terms and conditions of loan agreement, committed line of credit note, among others, remain unchanged

* Evercore Partners-co's unit renewed its $30.0 million line of credit available under loan agreement, committed line of credit note governing line of credit​ Source text: (bit.ly/2snt4XQ) Further company coverage:

