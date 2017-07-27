BRIEF-Evercore reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

July 27 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc

* Evercore reports second quarter 2017 results; quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $370.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "our advisory business continues to drive our results"

* Evercore partners says "recently initiated changes which we believe will help evercore be better positioned for future"

* Evercore says in July, in its equities business made changes to remaining long term performance based consideration associated with isi acquisition

* Evercore-Exchanged remaining long term performance based consideration related to isi deal for units representing a fixed, instead of variable, number of shares

* Evercore says "fundamentals of a healthy m&a environment remain in place"

* Evercore says "the volume of transactions less than $5 billion, which constitute vast majority of transactions, continues to grow"