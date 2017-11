Nov 10 (Reuters) - Eveready Industries India Ltd

* Approved to enter into share purchase agreement with McLeod to manage Greendale India‍​

* Says to invest up to 200 million rupees in Greendale‍​‍​

* Greendale India to be managed as JV with co, Mcleod Russel holding 50 percent shares each of Greendale‍​

