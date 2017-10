Oct 12 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd

* Everest re announces third quarter catastrophe loss estimate of $900 million after tax

* Everest re group - ‍expects to incur pretax catastrophe losses of $1.2 billion, with net economic impact of $900 million after taxes​

* Everest re group ltd - ‍estimate includes losses from hurricanes harvey, irma, and maria, as well as estimated losses from earthquake events in mexico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: