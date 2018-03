BRIEF-Everglen Capital To Sell $100 Mln Of Transaction Capital Shares Via Accelerated Bookbuild

March 7 (Reuters) - Transaction Capital Ltd:

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - EVERGLEN CAPITAL PROPRIETARY LIMITED INTENDS TO DISPOSE OF A PORTION OF ITS SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - EVERGLEN WILL SELL APPROXIMATELY USD100 MILLION OF TRANSACTION CAPITAL SHARES VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - EVERGLEN WILL STILL REMAIN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY, AND ITS SHAREHOLDER OF REFERENCE

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - POST THIS DISPOSAL, COMPANY’S FREE FLOAT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED, REMOVING CURRENT LIQUIDITY CONSTRAINTS

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - BOOKBUILD WILL OPEN FOLLOWING MARKET CLOSE AT 17H00 (SOUTH AFRICAN TIME) ON WEDNESDAY, 7 MARCH 2018

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - MACQUARIE CAPITAL SOUTH AFRICA PROPRIETARY LIMITED IS ACTING AS JOINT LEAD MANAGER IN RELATION TO BOOKBUILD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: