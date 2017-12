Dec 22 (Reuters) - Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ‍ PURCHASE OF LAND USE RIGHTS OF 5 LAND PLOTS IN YANGZHONG, ZHENJIANG CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE​

* UNIT ENTERED INTO LAND USE RIGHTS BID CONFIRMATIONS FOR STATE-OWNED CONSTRUCTION LAND USE RIGHTS FOR RMB839.8 MILLION