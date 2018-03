March 6 (Reuters) - Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd :

* EXPECTS ‍ A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN UNAUDITED NET PROFIT AND PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN SALES OF ``HEALTH & WELLNESS LIVING’’ PROJECT​

* ‍EXPECTS FY NET PROFIT TO BE ABOUT 5 TO 6 TIMES OF THAT FOR PREVIOUS YEAR​