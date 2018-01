Jan 16 (Reuters) - Evergreen Products Group Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO EXPECTED CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF PREFERRED SHARES TO GAIN FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017