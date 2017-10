Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy:

* Eversource Energy - ‍ on October 5, co issued an additional $450 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, series K, due 2022​

* Eversource Energy - ‍on Oct 5, co issued an additional $450 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, series l, due 2024​

* Eversource Energy says ‍2022 notes will mature on March 15, 2022 & 2024 notes will mature on Oct 1, 2024