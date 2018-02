Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy:

* SAYS ‍ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018, NEW HAMPSHIRE SITE EVALUATION COMMITTEE VOTED TO DENY NORTHERN PASS’ SITING APPLICATION​

* SAYS INTENDS TO SEEK RECONSIDERATION OF SITE EVALUATION COMMITTEE​'S DECISION & TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS FOR MOVING PROJECT FORWARD - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2DUT97K) Further company coverage: