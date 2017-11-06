FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017

BRIEF-Everstone Group to buy Kenstar‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Everstone Group :

* Everstone Group agrees to buy Kenstar‍​

* Proposed sale includes purchase and transfer of “Kenstar” brand and businesses under brand on a going concern basis Source text - The Everstone Group (Everstone) has agreed to buy “Kenstar”, India’s leading brand of coolers, air conditioners and home appliances. The proposed sale, subject to statutory approvals and specific clearances, includes the purchase and transfer of the “Kenstar” brand and businesses under the brand on a going concern basis including a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, as well as assets from Century Appliances Ltd. (an associate of the Videocon Group). Further company coverage:

