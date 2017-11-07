FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evertec posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.33
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Evertec posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc

* Evertec reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $102.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $393 million to $401 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evertec Inc - ‍temporarily suspends dividend​

* Evertec Inc - ‍extends share repurchase authorization​

* Evertec Inc - ‍updates 2017 guidance range​

* Evertec Inc - ‍board approved an extension of company’s current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2020​

* Evertec - ‍board has voted to temporarily suspend quarterly dividend on company’s common stock due to “difficult” operating environment in Puerto Rico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.