BRIEF-Evertec Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc

* Evertec reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $103.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.63 to $1.71

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.06 to $1.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $411 million to $417 million

* Company continues to expect capital expenditures ranging between $35 and $45 million for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $400.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: