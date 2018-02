Feb 21 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc:

* EVERTEC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 2 PERCENT TO $99.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25 TO $1.41

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $411 MILLION TO $425 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $90.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $398.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EVERTEC - “LOOKING TO 2018, WHILE POST-HURRICANE ECONOMY IN PUERTO RICO HAS IMPROVED, MANY UNCERTAINTIES STILL REMAIN” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: