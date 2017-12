Dec 14 (Reuters) - Evertz Technologies Ltd:

* EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.23

* Q2 REVENUE C$101.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$104.5 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AT END OF NOVEMBER 2017, PURCHASE ORDER BACKLOG WAS IN EXCESS OF $69 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: