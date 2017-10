Oct 26 (Reuters) - EVLI PANKKI OYJ

* JULY-SEPT. NET REVENUE EUR 16.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* JULY-SEPT. OPERATING PROFIT EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES RESULT FOR 2017 TO CLEARLY EXCEED THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR