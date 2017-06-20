BRIEF-Evogene announces positive results in insect control seed trait program

June 20 (Reuters) - Evogene Ltd:

* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm

* Evogene Ltd says is advancing into Phase-I A gene, EVO30495, displaying high potency against Western Corn Rootworm, which is a major pest in corn

* Evogene -EVO30495 has met all of phase advancement criteria, including efficacy and initial estimation of lower risk of toxicity to other organisms