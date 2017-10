Oct 23 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* Evoke Pharma announces positive topline results from comparative exposure pharmacokinetic study for gimoti™

* Evoke Pharma- co will submit a 505(b)(2) NDA with a selected gimoti dose to the U.S. FDA in Q1 of 2018​

* Evoke Pharma Inc- ‍relative to safety, all gimoti doses were well-tolerated