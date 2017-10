Oct 10 (Reuters) - Evolable Asia Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 34.4 percent voting power in Osaka-based travel company (target company) on Oct. 10, at an undisclosed price

* Says it plans to acquire remaining voting power in target company via stock swap on Nov. 6

* Says it will hold 100 percent voting power in target company after share acquisition and stock swap

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zYaa4L

