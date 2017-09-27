FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evolent Health announces proposed expansion of relationships in Illinois and New Mexico
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Evolent Health announces proposed expansion of relationships in Illinois and New Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent Health announces proposed expansion of relationships in Illinois and New Mexico

* Evolent Health-Evolent’s combined administrative services revenue for contracting with both entities is expected to be approximately $20 million in 2018

* Evolent Health -‍in New Mexico, co entered unique agreement to acquire assets of commercial business from New Mexico Health Connections for $10.25 million in cash​

* Evolent Health Inc says ‍NMHC will continue to operate as an independent non-profit health care organization operating throughout state of New Mexico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

