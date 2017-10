BRIEF-Evolva announces pricing of private placement to Pictet and Cologny

Oct 12 (Reuters) - EVOLVA:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT AND COLOGNY ADVISORS LLP

* ‍PRICE FOR SHARES SOLD TO PICTET AND COLOGNY WILL BE CHF 0.31 PER SHARE​

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS FOR EVOLVA OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 21.1 MILLION​

* TO ‍ISSUE ON OR ABOUT 27 OCTOBER 2017 50,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.20 EACH​

* ‍UPON COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE TO CHF 94.8 MILLION​

* ‍FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT, PICTET AND COLOGNY WILL HOLD AROUND 9.9% AND AROUND 5.3% OF EVOLVA'S SHARE CAPITAL, RESPECTIVELY​