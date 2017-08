BRIEF-Evolva Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 20.3 million

Aug 14 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* H1 PRODUCT SALES UP STRONGLY AND NOW ACCOUNTING FOR 25% OF TOTAL REVENUES (1H 2016: 11%), OVERALL REVENUES COMPARABLE WITH LAST YEAR​

* CASH POSITION OF CHF 33.8 MILLION ON 30 JUNE 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: CHF 47.5M) ‍​

* FY OUTLOOK: WE EXPECT TO CONTINUE EXPANDING OUR CUSTOMER PIPELINE‍​

* H1 NET RESULT -20.3 MILLION CHF VERSUS -18.8 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS REVENUES FROM RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN THE SECOND HALF TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE LEVEL OF THE FIRST HALF.‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2wHFpGp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)