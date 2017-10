BRIEF-Evolva Holding plans to raise CHF 80 million in two equity transactions

Oct 2 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON STRATEGY AND MID-TERM OBJECTIVES‍​

* ANNOUNCES PLANS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY CHF 80 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS IN TWO SEPARATE EQUITY TRANSACTIONS

* ‍PLANS TO CARRY OUT A DISCOUNTED RIGHTS OFFERING IN EARLY NOVEMBER 2017​

* FUNDS TO BE USED TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* ‍RIGHTS OFFERING SIZE WOULD BE SUCH THAT THE GROSS PROCEEDS OF THE TWO CAPITAL INCREASES AMOUNT TO APPROX CHF 80 MILLION TOTAL

* PLANS TO POTENTIALLY RAISE DEBT FINANCING IN COMING MONTHS TO MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS TO COMMERCIAL PARTNER, CARGILL‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)