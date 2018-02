Feb 1 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp:

* EVOQUA ACQUIRES PURE WATER SOLUTIONS, EXPANDING ITS WATER SERVICE CAPABILITIES IN COLORADO AND NEW MEXICO

* EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED.