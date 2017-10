Oct 10 (Reuters) - Evotec AG:‍​

* ‍Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene​

* Evotec -‍its strategic alliance with celgene has reached first milestone triggering revenues of $5.0 million to co which are recognised in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: [:nBw9MjCNxa] Further company coverage: