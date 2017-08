Aug 10 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* H1 revenue rose 37 percent to 103.4 million eur

* Adjusted group EBITDA increased by 64%to eur 26.0 m (h1 2016: eur 15.8 m);

* Strong strategic liquidity position of eur 187.0 m (prior to aptuit acquisition)

* research and development expenses slightly decreased by 5% to eur 8.5 m (h1 2016: eur 9.0 m)

