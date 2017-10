Oct 26 (Reuters) - Evotec Ag

* dgap-news: evotec and tesaro enter strategic partnership to discover novel immuno-oncology agents

* ‍ evotec will apply its integrated drug discovery platform to tesaro’s translational research pipeline to advance best-in-class oncology therapies​

* ‍no financial details of collaboration were disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: